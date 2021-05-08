IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,179 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $102.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.39. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $102.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

