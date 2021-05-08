IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.34

iGo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGOI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.34 and traded as high as $3.93. IGO shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $30.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.81.

IGO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IGOI)

KASCO LLC manufactures metallic blade products for meat, food, and wood-cutting industries worldwide. The company was founded in 1901 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri. As of December 31, 2018, KASCO LLC operates as a subsidiary of iGo, Inc

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.