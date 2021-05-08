Illinois Tool Works Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Illinois Tool Works in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.53. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.46 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

ITW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.47.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $238.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $148.66 and a one year high of $239.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.93 and its 200-day moving average is $209.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

