Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett Sells 1,500 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $75,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PI stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 8.38. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average is $49.58.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PI. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities upped their price target on Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.63.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

