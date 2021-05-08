Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 27.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 347,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 74,928 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 579,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after acquiring an additional 271,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,617,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,661,000 after acquiring an additional 662,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

