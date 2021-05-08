Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €39.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IFXA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.30 ($49.76) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €37.95 ($44.65).

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a one year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

