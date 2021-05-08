Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average of $38.57. The company has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.06, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

