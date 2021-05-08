Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $344.09 Million

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will report $344.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $347.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $338.50 million. Infinera posted sales of $331.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INFN. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

In other news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $26,692.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,589 shares in the company, valued at $26,692.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 35,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $344,338.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,609 shares of company stock valued at $4,751,901. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 2,325.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinera by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,081. Infinera has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinera (INFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit