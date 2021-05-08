Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $344.09 Million

Equities analysts predict that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will report $344.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $347.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $338.50 million. Infinera posted sales of $331.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Infinera.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INFN. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

In other news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $26,692.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,589 shares in the company, valued at $26,692.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 35,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $344,338.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,609 shares of company stock valued at $4,751,901. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 2,325.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinera by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,081. Infinera has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinera (INFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.