Information Services Group (III) to Release Earnings on Monday

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Information Services Group has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $66.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.29 million. On average, analysts expect Information Services Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of III opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $236.20 million, a PE ratio of 81.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.05.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

