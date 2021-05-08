ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Announces Earnings Results

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%.

Shares of NYSE ING traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.27. 6,264,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,499,072. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $13.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ING shares. AlphaValue raised shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

