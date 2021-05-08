Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Cut to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INGR. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of INGR traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.92. 549,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,370. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $95.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,156. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,501 shares of company stock worth $132,839. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 4.8% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

