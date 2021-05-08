Ink (INK) Reaches Market Cap of $1.45 Million

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 23.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 8th. Ink has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $10,446.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00067419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.12 or 0.00253196 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 477.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $659.73 or 0.01135377 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00031134 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $435.85 or 0.00750073 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 39,742.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official website is ink.one . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

