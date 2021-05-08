Insider Buying: Calidus Resources Limited (ASX:CAI) Insider Buys A$600,000.00 in Stock

Calidus Resources Limited (ASX:CAI) insider David Reeves acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$600,000.00 ($428,571.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 13.26 and a quick ratio of 13.24.

Get Calidus Resources alerts:

About Calidus Resources

Calidus Resources Limited engages in the exploration and exploitation of gold minerals in Australia. Its flagship property is the Warrawoona Gold project covering an area of approximately 780 square kilometers located in the East Pilbara district of the Pilbara Goldfield in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Calidus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calidus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.