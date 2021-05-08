Insider Buying: Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Director Purchases $147,420.00 in Stock

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Director Mark A. Freemer purchased 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,981.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Emclaire Financial stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Emclaire Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

