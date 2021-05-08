Insider Buying: HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) CEO Acquires 7,500 Shares of Stock

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $29.92. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HFC shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. US Capital Advisors cut HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.