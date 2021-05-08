Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brett R. Chouinard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $337,250.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $65.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.47. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -329.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,423,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 640,241 shares of the software’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 337,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,407,004 shares of the software’s stock valued at $275,747,000 after purchasing an additional 121,841 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 427,210 shares of the software’s stock valued at $26,731,000 after buying an additional 65,791 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,377 shares of the software’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 53,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. William Blair upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

