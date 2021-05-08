Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Sells $5,188,500.00 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,524,646.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AN opened at $105.77 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.88 and a 52-week high of $106.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.