Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Sells $5,188,500.00 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,524,646.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of AN opened at $105.77 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.88 and a 52-week high of $106.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
