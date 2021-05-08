Insider Selling: Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director Sells $411,174.00 in Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $79.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.79%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,064,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,059,000 after acquiring an additional 663,915 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 190,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,629,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 133.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 23,774 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

