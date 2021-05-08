Insider Selling: Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Insider Sells $155,050.00 in Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $155,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,205.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greenlane alerts:

On Wednesday, March 31st, Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $180,250.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $191,800.00.

GNLN stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $377.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.74. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.63 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the first quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Greenlane by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlane during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. 4.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.