Insider Selling: Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) VP Sells $78,000.00 in Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) VP R Sean Elliott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $78,000.00.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 3.31.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 242.4% in the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,118,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,340 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,052,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,208 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,660,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,619,000 after acquiring an additional 542,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 959,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 428,462 shares during the last quarter.

LBRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

