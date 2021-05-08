Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 10,488 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,488 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.35, for a total transaction of $2,762,014.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,725,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,931,289,847.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $4,504,282.72.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $262.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $139.19 and a one year high of $270.08. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

