Insider Selling: Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Insider Sells 18,198 Shares of Stock

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 18,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $902,620.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE OPY opened at $50.95 on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $52.45. The stock has a market cap of $646.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average is $35.57.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $373.28 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oppenheimer by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

