Insider Selling: Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) SVP Sells $498,211.42 in Stock

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at $746,930.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OSK opened at $133.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.04. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $134.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Oshkosh by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSK. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.80.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

