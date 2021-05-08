Insider Selling: Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) SVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:PFE opened at $39.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.82.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.