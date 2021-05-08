Insider Selling: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Sells 5,172 Shares of Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Michael W. Wilson sold 5,172 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $340,886.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,584.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RGR stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.36. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.84 and a twelve month high of $90.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.04.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 13.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 156.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RGR. Zacks Investment Research cut Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

