Insider Selling: Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Sells $213,691.29 in Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

VCYT stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.83. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Veracyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Veracyte by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Veracyte from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

