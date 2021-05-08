Insider Selling: Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Sells $127,299.06 in Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 11,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $127,299.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,769.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Miles Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zynga alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 1,714 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $18,374.08.

On Thursday, April 1st, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 20,320 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $211,734.40.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 30,479 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $304,485.21.

On Thursday, February 11th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,577 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $186,924.00.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $10.99 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of -366.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. Research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZNGA. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 26,666.7% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.