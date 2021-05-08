Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $100.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.32 and its 200-day moving average is $81.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $43.00 and a 52-week high of $104.60.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.