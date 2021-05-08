Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives “Hold” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Insulet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised Insulet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Insulet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.67.

PODD stock traded down $18.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.19. 2,925,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,016. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.91 and its 200 day moving average is $264.54. Insulet has a twelve month low of $164.40 and a twelve month high of $306.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 532.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 171,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,631,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $128,482,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 483,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,605,000 after acquiring an additional 269,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 482,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,222,000 after acquiring an additional 130,839 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

