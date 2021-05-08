Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,864 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 29,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 62,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 43,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $232,831.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,045.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,484. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $114.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.01 and a 52 week high of $121.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

