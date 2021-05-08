Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) released its earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.70 million. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Interface updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of TILE stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69. Interface has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.47 million, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

TILE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Interface currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

