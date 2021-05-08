International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 190 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IAG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 221.53 ($2.89).

Shares of IAG stock traded up GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 213.20 ($2.79). The company had a trading volume of 34,362,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,085,652. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 203.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 168.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.60 billion and a PE ratio of -1.25.

In other International Consolidated Airlines Group news, insider Heather Ann McSharry acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

