International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton trimmed its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IFF. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.40.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $146.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.50. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $147.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

