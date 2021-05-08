International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will announce $101.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $98.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.30 million. International Money Express posted sales of $85.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year sales of $416.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $416.00 million to $417.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $450.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%. The firm had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Money Express has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $554.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.52. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $18.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in International Money Express by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in International Money Express by 406.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

