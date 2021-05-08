Intersect ENT (XENT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) will be announcing its 3/31/2021 earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Intersect ENT to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 10.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $697.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Intersect ENT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

