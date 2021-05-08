Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after buying an additional 557,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 152,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,471,000 after purchasing an additional 41,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $881,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.65.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $6.97 on Friday, hitting $401.04. 965,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,564. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $400.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.91 and a 12-month high of $423.74. The company has a market cap of $109.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

