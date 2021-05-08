Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IVA. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Inventiva in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Inventiva in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of IVA stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19. Inventiva has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $19.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inventiva stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

