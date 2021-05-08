Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,493 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEF. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 109.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000.

NYSEARCA DEF opened at $64.97 on Friday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $65.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.44.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

