Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IVR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,336,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,048,054. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.80.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

