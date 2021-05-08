Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) is Archetype Wealth Partners’ 9th Largest Position

Archetype Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,710 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up about 2.4% of Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Archetype Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,023,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,173,000 after buying an additional 1,335,990 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 673,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after buying an additional 49,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter.

PGX stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

