Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $334.20. The company had a trading volume of 53,324,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,954,801. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $215.99 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

