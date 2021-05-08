Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000.

SPHD stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.28. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $45.83.

