Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,434 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 690% compared to the typical volume of 308 call options.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,748.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,082,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,444,000 after buying an additional 667,605 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 35.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $494.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 3.88. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RYAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.