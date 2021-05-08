Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,796 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,271% compared to the average daily volume of 204 call options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

NYSE:AJG opened at $151.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.90 and a 200-day moving average of $121.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $83.77 and a 52 week high of $151.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.60%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 412,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 106,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 902.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.