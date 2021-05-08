Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $24.32 million and approximately $11,157.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00080749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00020985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00064642 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $469.21 or 0.00792838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00104292 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,672.82 or 0.09585559 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00044213 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,275,122 coins. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

