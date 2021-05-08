iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.78

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.78 and last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 187443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IQ shares. Morgan Stanley cut iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,297,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,264,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,774,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in iQIYI by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,250,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,404,000 after purchasing an additional 441,275 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Asia LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 1,127,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 240,300 shares during the period. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

