Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,942,000 after acquiring an additional 457,087 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,173,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,548,000 after acquiring an additional 23,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,871,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,573,000 after purchasing an additional 780,108 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average is $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $41.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 89.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 107.86%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,278,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,809,707.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,253. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

