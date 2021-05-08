iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

QUAL stock opened at $129.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.88. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

