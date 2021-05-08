iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stock Position Lifted by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,943,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,087,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Minot Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,954,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,358.4% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 60,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 56,673 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

ACWI stock opened at $100.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $100.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.