iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 60.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,952 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

EFG stock opened at $106.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.99. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

